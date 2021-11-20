UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Increase By 39.26% In Four Months: Amin

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

IT exports increase by 39.26% in four months: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Friday said that IT exports have surged at the growth rate of 39.26 percent in the first four months of the current financial year.

In a statement, he said "IT and Telecom, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July-October Financial Year 2021-22 have surged to US $830 million at a growth rate of 39.26% in comparison to US $596 million during July-October FY 2020-21."He said the net exports for the period July-October FY2021-22 were US$ 630 million which was 75.9% of US$ 830 million in exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 423 million which was 70.97% of US$ 596 million in exports.

He expressed the hope that by December 2022, IT exports would exceed the target of 3.5 billion Dollars.

