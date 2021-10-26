UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Increase By 42 Percent In First Quarter Of 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:34 PM

IT exports increase by 42 percent in first quarter of 2021-22

The Information Technology (IT) related exports have witnessed a 42 per cent increase during first quarter (July-September) of the current Financial Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Information Technology (IT) related exports have witnessed a 42 per cent increase during first quarter (July-September) of the current Financial Year.

IT and IT-enabled service in the first quarter of FY 2201-22, exports increased to $635 million from July to September as compared to the exports of the last year, which stood at $445 million, showing an increase of 42 percent Year on Year growth" said an official of the IT.

During fiscal year 2020/21, Pakistan's IT exports increased 47.4 percent, and crossed $2 billion mark for the first time in the country's history, whereas, in fiscal year 2019/20, the exports were $1.44 billion.

Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Sohail Rajput in a tweet said, "We are proud that Pakistan IT industry is delivering high-quality products and services to over 120 countries, earning valuable foreign exchange, creating high-paying jobs, improving nation's productivity and quality of life through innovative technology solutions.

" The official said the government had focused on IT sector to boost the exports, adding for the purpose different incentives were being offered to freelancers. The startups in Pakistan have also made remarkable progress during recent months.

According to the International Labour Organization Flagship Report 2021, Pakistan has been ranked as the 2nd largest supplier of online labour in software development and technology.

To a question he said, the government had been working to introduce Special Technology Zones (STZs) all over the country to further boost the IT industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Exports Progress July September All From Government Industry Billion Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

SEC approves truck rest proposal on Al Dhaid Road

SEC approves truck rest proposal on Al Dhaid Road

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives ambassadors of Jord ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives ambassadors of Jordan and Mauritania

21 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Chinese president on Communist Part ..

PM felicitates Chinese president on Communist Party's centenary celebrations

2 minutes ago
 Asian markets close Tuesday with mixed figures

Asian markets close Tuesday with mixed figures

2 minutes ago
 One Injured in Taliban Shooting at Kabul Airport T ..

One Injured in Taliban Shooting at Kabul Airport Ticket Office

2 minutes ago
 Italian nurse accused of killing patients freed ag ..

Italian nurse accused of killing patients freed again

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.