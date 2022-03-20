IT exports increased by 29.92% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 29.92 percent in the first eight months of the current financial year.

"ICT export remittances, including Telecommunication, Computer and Information Services for the period July 2021 to February 2022 have surged to the US $ 1.689 billion at a growth rate of 29.92 percent in comparison to the US $ 1.3 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21," said an official of the ministry of IT and Telecom here on Sunday.

He said, in February 2022, the ICT export remittances were US $ 201 million at a growth rate of 12.

29 percent when compared to US $ 179 million reported for the month of February 2021.

He said, US $ 15 million was higher than export remittances of US $ 186 million during the previous month of January 2022.

The net exports for the period July 2021 to February 2022 during FY2021-22 were US $ 1.268 billion which was 75.07 percent of US $ 1.689 billion in exports, he added.

Last year, he said, for the same period the net exports were US $ 947 million which was 72.85 percent of US $ 1.3 billion in exports.