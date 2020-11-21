IT exports raised by 44% in current year: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Friday said IT exports of the country were raised by 44% in the current year, besides the ministry was making efforts for further increase of the IT related exports.

Addressing as a chief guest on the 2nd Pakistan Malaysia Friendship Association (PMFA) Appreciation Awards Ceremony held here at a local hotel, he said the 5G would be introduced in the country sooner after which the country would convert to knowledge based economy.

Amin Ul Haque said the 5G was still working partially in many countries. He said 5G broadband could not work on existing towers.

He said the IT ministry took the pandemic as an opportunity rather crisis. During pandemic crisis when all the sectors in the country were facing downfalls, the IT industry of the country was on path of progress.

The minister said the government was also making efforts to accommodate the IT graduates which were 25,000 in numbers generated by different varsities of the country annually.

Talking about economy of the country, Amin Ul Haque said key economic indicators were positive in last few months. Remittances had also increased and prices of flour, sugar and other commodities were also controlled.

On the occasion, appreciation awards were presented to the companies including Al Haj Automotives, E.co group, Sun Light Wood Products, Ilma University and others.

Besides, memento was also presented to Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi Nazran ABD Rahman and prominent businessmen.

Other speakers included Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi Nazran ABD Rahman, PMFA President Shahid Jawed Qureshi and Director E.co (Pvt.) Limited Rehan Farooqi.