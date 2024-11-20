Open Menu

IT Exports Surge By 42% Due To Prudent Govt Policies: Daniyal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM

IT exports surge by 42% due to prudent govt policies: Daniyal

The country’s IT exports have risen by 42 percent compared to the previous corresponding period, due to the government’s effective policies, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The country’s IT exports have risen by 42 percent compared to the previous corresponding period, due to the government’s effective policies, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry said Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, he stated that in the first four months, the country’s IT exports have doubled compared to the same period last year. He also noted that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has met its highest-ever tax collection targets.

He mentioned that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always led the country out of crises whenever it came to power, even when the country was in ruins, and that PML-N was the only political party voted into power based on its performance. He also highlighted that in September, the country’s IT exports increased by $292 million, with total exports nearing the $1.3 billion mark.

He stated that performance is the sole criterion for earning the people’s mandate on multiple occasions. PML-N took power during challenging times, while PTI spread claims that the country was on the brink of default. They also alleged that the budget would be anti-poor. Despite this propaganda, the government provided relief to the people through the budget.

He stated that the country was on the path to progress due to the government’s persistent efforts, noting a 16% growth in the livestock and agriculture sectors. He further projected that the country’s agricultural growth would triple over the next 1.5 to 2 years.

He stated that Pakistan will be transformed into an Asian tiger by rejecting the forces aiming to incite unrest and destruction in the country.

He stated that the politics of destruction must end.

We must decide whether we stand with progressive thinking or with the enemies of the country who seek to bring about destruction and unrest.

The country’s manufacturing sector has shown a 5.86 percent growth. The PTI leadership is aware that the country’s progress signifies political demise for their party. They were unsettled by the decline in inflation to single digits, the reduction in interest rates from 22 percent to just 15 percent, and the stock market index reaching unprecedented heights.

The government has effectively demonstrated that the country is safe for investment, as economic indicators continue to show steady growth.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he stated that despite ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for eleven years, PTI has nothing to show for it. Citing the example of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Peshawar, he pointed out that the cost of the project had risen from Rs 7 billion to Rs 11 billion, and in the end, the doors were installed in the wrong direction.

Due to PTI’s frequent protests, the country faced daily losses of $5 to 6 million from the closure of internet services, with IT companies suffering losses in the millions. The federal capital alone incurred a loss of Rs 4 billion, in addition to affecting 800,000 people. Non-state actors were also disturbed by the improving economy. The politics of destruction will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those seeking to disrupt peace and hinder economic progress.

Responding to a question, he stated that PTI will be assisted if they hold a public meeting peacefully after obtaining approval; however, closing down a metropolitan city will not be allowed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Agriculture Progress Same September FBR Market Muslim From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrori ..

CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack

54 seconds ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

17 minutes ago
 Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of ..

Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..

5 minutes ago
 China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fightin ..

China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson

5 minutes ago
 PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9t ..

PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary

5 minutes ago
 All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrill ..

All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win

5 minutes ago
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee ..

DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting

5 minutes ago
 Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR perfor ..

Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance

11 minutes ago
 TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassado ..

TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Deser ..

11 minutes ago
 Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of mem ..

Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs

11 minutes ago
 Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembl ..

Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly

11 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail p ..

Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business