IT Freelancers' Exports Increased By 16.74%: Amin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

IT Freelancers' exports increased by 16.74%: Amin

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday said that Information Technology exports of Freelancers have increased by 16.74 percent during the first six months of the current financial year.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said," Freelancers have earned export revenue of US$216.788 million (IT: $163.

881m + Non-IT: $52.907m) during July-December 2021 (FY2021-22) at a growth rate of 16.74% as compared to last year's export revenue of US$185.698 million (IT: $173.327m + Non-IT: $12.371m) during July-December 2020 (FY2020-21)."He further said that IT export remittances of Freelancers during July-December of FY 2021-22 were US$163.881 million accounting for 12.59% of the total ICT export remittances of US$1,301.880 million during the same period.

