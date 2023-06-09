IT graduates appreciate allocation of funds in fiscal budget 2023-24 for professional training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Information Technology graduates in Hazara region on Friday lauded the Federal government for its initiative to boost the Information Technology (IT) sector and termed the decision to allocate funds to provide professional training to 50000 IT graduates in fiscal budget 2023-23 as a revolutionary measure.

IT graduates referring to the allocation of training for 50,000 IT graduates in the federal budget expressed their appreciation for the government.

They said that due to the lack of professional training for IT graduates in the Hazara Division, they were facing unemployment problems.

In the current situation, educated youth were forced to struggle for jobs, the decision of the federal government to provide professional training to IT graduates and allocation of funds in fiscal budget 2023-24 is an excellent step.

The representatives of the youth stated that despite being educated, they are unable to support their families, through professional training for IT graduates, they will have the opportunity to enhance their skills and contribute to the welfare of the country and the nation.