UrduPoint.com

'It Hurts': DR Congo Currency Drops Amid War Spending, Arrears Payments

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 07:25 PM

'It hurts': DR Congo currency drops amid war spending, arrears payments

A falling local currency, salary arrears payments and war spending have pushed up prices in impoverished Democratic Republic of Congo, leaving locals struggling to afford basics

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):A falling local currency, salary arrears payments and war spending have pushed up prices in impoverished Democratic Republic of Congo, leaving locals struggling to afford basics.

Since the new year, the Congolese franc has depreciated about 15 percent against the US dollar, according to official figures and money changers, hitting the poorest hardest.

Several people interviewed by AFP said that in some cases prices had risen much higher, doubling or more.

The price hikes follow increased government spending to battle the M23 rebel group -- which has captured swathes of territory in eastern Congo since last year.

Add global inflation and an economy reliant on imports and US dollars, and many Congolese are feeling the pinch.

Standing in the mud in a market in the capital Kinshasa, Bibiche Musabili brandished a bushel of sweet potato leaves -- a local staple used in stews, known as matembele.

"We used to buy this for 500 francs ($0.25). It's become 3,000 francs," said the woman.

"What are we going to do?" added Musabili, who said her children were going hungry.

Two thousand Congolese francs usually trade for $1. The exchange rate has risen to more than 2,320 francs per dollar, according to the latest central bank figures.

About two-thirds of the DRC's population of 100 million people live on less than $2.10 a day, according to the World Bank.

The International Monetary Fund said in February that the DRC increased spending in 2022 to respond to the conflict in the east, as well as to pay salary arrears.

Inflation was already running at 13 percent by the end of last year, owing partly to the economic fallout of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

The DRC's late 2022 spending spike led to a flood of Congolese francs on the market, and surging demand for dollars, according to an economic expert following the situation closely.

The central African nation has one of the most dollarised economies in the world, a legacy of runaway inflation during the rule of former dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

Dollars are universally accepted in restaurants and shops, and most significant purchases are made using the currency.

The economist, who declined to be named, said that government spending had gone on imports likely related to the conflict, as well as on salary arrears for public servants.

The arrears were paid in francs, which led to a rush of people seeking to exchange the money for dollars, he said.

"The banks weren't able to provide enough dollars, hence the depreciation," added the economist.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank Exchange Ukraine Flood Dollar Russia Bank Kinshasa Buy Price Congo Money February Women Market Dictator Government Million

Recent Stories

IAEA Head to Visit Russia on Wednesday - Russian E ..

IAEA Head to Visit Russia on Wednesday - Russian Envoy

32 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Arabic books at El Escorial Libr ..

1 hour ago
 ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's share in coal-based pollution below 0.0 ..

Pakistan's share in coal-based pollution below 0.08%: Federal Minister for Clima ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.