It Is Hard to Impose Sanctions When EU Needs Russian Gas -Italy Council of State President

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 05:30 AM
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) In conditions when the European Union needs Russian natural gas, it is difficult to impose sanctions against Russia, Italian Council of State President Franco Frattini said in an interview with Sputnik.
"When there is a need for Russian gas, it is difficult to impose sanctions against Russia. It is all about the diplomatic balance," Frattini said.