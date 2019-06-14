- Home
- Business
- News
- It Is Necessary to Wait for Results of Probe Into Oman Gulf Oil Tankers Incident - Source
It Is Necessary To Wait For Results Of Probe Into Oman Gulf Oil Tankers Incident - Source
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:15 PM
A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry voiced the belief in a comment for Sputnik on Friday that it was premature to accuse Iran of being behind the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as judgments should be made only following investigatio
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry voiced the belief in a comment for Sputnik on Friday that it was premature to accuse Iran of being behind the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as judgments should be made only following investigation.
Two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions on Thursday. While the cause of the blasts remains unknown, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo immediately accused Iran of being behind the attack. Iran denied being involved in the case, stressing that Washington's claims were unsubstantiated.
"It is too early [to draw conclusions]. We have to look into the incident, carry out a probe and see what its results show," the source said.