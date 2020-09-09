Italian Business Association Says EU Carbon Tax May Threaten Some Russian Companies

The European Union's plan to put a carbon duty on imports of certain goods from outside the bloc may pose a threat to some Russian producers, Ernesto Ferlenghi, the president of the Confindustria Russia association of Italian industrial enterprises, told Sputnik

The EU is planning to introduce the border carbon tax on certain imports through the so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as part of its aspiration to go climate neutral by 2050. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has slammed the plan as "hidden protectionism disguised by a noble cause" whose aim is to prevent Russian goods, primarily gas, from reaching the European market. His concerns are shared by a number of other non-EU states.

"The cross-border carbon tax potentially is a threat for some Russian producers, but in order to be in line with the new conditions and trends I think it is very important that Russia tries to work in synergy with the international businesses, perhaps by creating joint ventures, which might contribute to the development of environmentally friendly technologies," Ferlenghi said.

The EU leadership has said that the new mechanism will ensure fair competition among the domestic producers, who will be bound by high climate standards of production, and foreign producers from countries with "less ambitious climate policies," for whom the production costs much less due to cheaper, but less environmentally-friendly technologies.