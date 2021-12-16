Italian Business Community Counts on Virtual Meeting With Putin in Jan - Commerce Chamber

The Italian business community counts on holding a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 26, Vincenzo Trani, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Italian business community counts on holding a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 26, Vincenzo Trani, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), told Sputnik.

"I was delighted when I received a reply to this letter, confirming the president's interest and desire to meet with the Italian business community.

The meeting will be held on January 26 in a video conference format," Trani said.

The commerce chamber head noted that he personally sent a letter to the president with a request to arrange a meeting with Italian entrepreneurs and companies that operate and invest in Russia.

"The president's interest in direct contact means a lot. It indicates that there is an interest in the specific development of international business," Trani added.