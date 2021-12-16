UrduPoint.com

Italian Business Community Counts On Virtual Meeting With Putin In Jan - Commerce Chamber

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 11:25 AM

Italian Business Community Counts on Virtual Meeting With Putin in Jan - Commerce Chamber

The Italian business community counts on holding a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 26, Vincenzo Trani, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Italian business community counts on holding a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 26, Vincenzo Trani, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), told Sputnik.

"I was delighted when I received a reply to this letter, confirming the president's interest and desire to meet with the Italian business community.

The meeting will be held on January 26 in a video conference format," Trani said.

The commerce chamber head noted that he personally sent a letter to the president with a request to arrange a meeting with Italian entrepreneurs and companies that operate and invest in Russia.

"The president's interest in direct contact means a lot. It indicates that there is an interest in the specific development of international business," Trani added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladimir Putin Chamber January Commerce

Recent Stories

Italian Firms Expect to Understand Investment Pros ..

Italian Firms Expect to Understand Investment Prospects in Russia at Talks in Ja ..

8 minutes ago
 Ankara Considering Requests of Airlines for Launch ..

Ankara Considering Requests of Airlines for Launching Istanbul-Yerevan Flights - ..

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler greets King of Bahrain on National Day

Ajman Ruler greets King of Bahrain on National Day

18 minutes ago
 RPT - Russian Citizen Danchenko's Defense Asks Cou ..

RPT - Russian Citizen Danchenko's Defense Asks Court to Delay Trial From April t ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Test-Fires Zirco ..

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Test-Fires Zircon Missile at Coastal Target - ..

8 minutes ago
 "I never paid for Bani Gala," Tareen rejects Wajih ..

"I never paid for Bani Gala," Tareen rejects Wajihuddin's allegations

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.