Italian Businesses Resilient to Political Uncertainty - Chamber of Commerce

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Italian businesses are resilient to political crises, such as the one affecting the nation now, and the current situation will not affect their activities, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik in an interview.

"Italy is a country that has suffered a lot, just like Russia. Italian business is resilient to restrictions and political pressure. That is one it does not matter what government it will be, and any temporary changes will not put significant pressure on the business itself," Trani said.

On August 8, Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's Lega party, broke from coalition partner the Five Star Movement (M5S), provoking a political crisis in the country and the subsequent resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The move was made with the aim of triggering a snap election, which Salvini hoped to win so that his party could govern alone amid increased popularity.

Nevertheless, M5S voted on Monday in favor of forming an alliance with the Democratic Party despite traditional disagreements between the two political forces.