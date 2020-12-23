UrduPoint.com
Italian Cabinet Wins Confidence Vote On 2021 Budget Amid Coalition Tensions

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Italian government won a confidence vote over the 2021 budget on Wednesday amid tensions within the ruling coalition.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte earlier called a confidence vote over the budget in the lower chamber to hasten its approval.

The lower house reaffirmed its support for the cabinet in a 314-230 vote, with two abstentions.

The vote took place against the backdrop of coalition tensions triggered by the tiny Italia Viva party's threats to withdraw support for the cabinet in the legislature.

Ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's party, in particular, objected to shutting parliament out of talks on how the cabinet should spend the EU-allocated coronavirus grants and loans by creating a special task force. After a second round of talks on Tuesday, the political force reported a "step forward" in the negotiations.

Conte is expected to continue consultations with his coalition partners next week.

Italy's draft budget includes 40 billion Euros ($48.7 billion) in a package of aid measures for pandemic-hit sectors of the economy, families, businesses and public institutions. Speaking ahead of the vote, Marianna Madia of the ruling Democratic Party said that the 2021 budget would try to mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus crisis, primarily in the labor market when it comes to payments for those employed in sectors that had suspended operations due to the pandemic.

The final budget vote in the lower house is scheduled for Sunday, after which the bill will go to the upper chamber. The Corriere della Sera newspaper expects the bill to go through the Senate swiftly, as the budget needs to be approved by the new year.

