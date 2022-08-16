ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The resignation of outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the early dissolution of the national parliament is nothing but a way to retreat and escape responsibility for the economic crisis and "social massacre," Alberto Lombardo, the head of international relations department of the Italian Communist party, told Sputnik on Monday.

On July 21, Draghi confirmed his resignation as Italy's prime minister after a member of then-ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement, refused to take part in the vote of confidence in the government. Later that day, Italian President Sergio Mattarella signed a decree on the early dissolution of the national parliament over a political deadlock in the country and announced snap elections on September 25.

"An economic crisis of unprecedented proportions is expected in September and it is perhaps for this reason that 'the best' escaped in time before the storm, having already set up the start of a social massacre," Lombardo said.

The politician also said that the government is dragging Italy deeper into crisis by speculating in the interest of "ruling classes" amid soaring prices.

"Prices are skyrocketing, speculation (which started well before February) is making multinationals make big gains and the Draghi government, labeled 'of the best' by the national press, is watching. The government, although it resigned, continues to serve the interests of the ruling classes and plunges us deeper and deeper into debt with the international speculation," Lombardo added.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. Inflation accelerated across the eurozone since the beginning of the year, growing from 5.9% in February to 8.6% in June and 8.9% in July, according to Eurostat. Annual inflation in Italy is estimated at 7.9% in July, a 36-year record, the Italian national statistics institute said.