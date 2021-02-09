Italian companies bullish on Chinese market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Italian companies maintain an optimistic outlook for their business presence in China, data from a business survey shows.

Some 70 percent of the survey's 304 respondents, who are members and friends of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC), foresee a positive trend in overall business in the next five years, according to a survey released by the CICC on Tuesday.

The proportion jumped from 50.7 percent in 2019, and over 70 percent of respondents consider China to be very important strategically for their companies, the survey shows.

It reveals that the Primary reason the respondents invest in China is "access to the largest market worldwide.

" Respondents also attributed their choice of China as an investment destination to the country's robust economic growth and dynamic business environment.

Lauding China's measures to restrain the COVID-19 impact on the economy, CICC Chairman Paolo Bazzoni said the country's recovery plan benefited Italian companies, allowing them to regain their competitive advantage in the Chinese market. The plan also helped them contribute significantly to the "results of their Italian headquarters," Bazzoni added.