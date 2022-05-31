Italian economy grew in first quarter: revised data

Italy's economy grew slightly in the first quarter, the national statistics agency said Tuesday, revising initial estimates of a small contraction

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Italy's economy grew slightly in the first quarter, the national statistics agency said Tuesday, revising initial estimates of a small contraction.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the eurozone's third largest economy grew by 0.1 percent compared to the previous three months, said Istat, which in April estimated a reduction of 0.2 percent.

It put year-on-year growth at 6.

2 percent, up from an estimate of 5.8 percent.

Istat said its revision in the GDP data, while significant, was not exceptional given the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a note, it said growth was boosted by increased domestic demand, in particular from investments which made up for a reduction in external demand.

Elsewhere in Europe, France's economy shrank in the first quarter, with GDP contracting by 0.2 percent.