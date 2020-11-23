Italian Economy May Not Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels Until 2022 - Industry
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:41 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Italian economy may not rebound to production levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic until 2022, the head of the national industrial federation Confindustria said Monday.
"There is a risk of postponing the recovery until 2022," Confindustria Director-General Francesca Mariotti told the national parliament.
She said that projected increase in gross domestic output of 5 percentage points next year did not seem feasible. The economy is expected to shrink by an average of 12 points by the end of this year.