UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Economy Minister Says Optimistic About Agreeing With EU On Rome's Public Debt

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:23 PM

Italian Economy Minister Says Optimistic About Agreeing With EU On Rome's Public Debt

Italian Economy and Finance Minister Giovanni Tria expressed confidence on Tuesday that Rome would be able to reach an agreement with Brussels on Italy's ever-growing public debt, which has already prompted the European Union to warrant disciplinary proceedings against the country

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Italian Economy and Finance Minister Giovanni Tria expressed confidence on Tuesday that Rome would be able to reach an agreement with Brussels on Italy's ever-growing public debt, which has already prompted the European Union to warrant disciplinary proceedings against the country.

The European Commission concluded earlier in June that Italy had breached EU fiscal rules because of its growing public debt and authorized a debt-based disciplinary procedure, which is designed to force an EU member to adjust its debt in line with the bloc's regulations or potentially face penalties.

"We believe that Italy fully complies with the European budget rules.

I am optimistic about the [EU disciplinary] procedure. I see no obstacles to [reaching] an agreement with the European Union. For a zero-growth economy, a 2.1 percent [budget] deficit goal shows that [Rome's] fiscal policy is more than cautious. We are moving toward this deficit level," Tria said at the Tor Vergata University of Rome.

EU limits stipulate that a member's budget deficit must not exceed 3 percent of the national GDP and that its public debt must be below 60 percent of its GDP.

Italy had a 132 percent debt-to-GDP ratio in 2018, with the country's public debt reaching a record 2.73 trillion Euros ($3.1 trillion) in April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget European Union Brussels Rome Italy April June 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

UK F-35B Stealth Jets Carry Out 1st Operational Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Develop New Family of Military Transport ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Navy's Command & Staff Conference held

3 minutes ago

Dubai Attorney General discusses cooperation with ..

11 minutes ago

Ghana President receives UAE official

11 minutes ago

MoHAP Youth Council marks International Day Agains ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.