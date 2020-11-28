Italian Embassy to arrange virtual meeting for setting up textile machinery manufacturing plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese has agreed in principle to arrange a virtual meeting between Pakistani and Italian investors to set up a latest and state-of-the-art textile machinery manufacturing plant in Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

He was talking to President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed on telephone. He invited President FCCI to visit Italian Embassy for discussion to further enhance bilateral trade between the two countries with a special focus on Faisalabad.

He said that Faisalabad being a hub of textile industry needed innovation and upgradation to successfully face the emerging challenges.

The ambassador said it was imperative for Pakistan to maintain its dominance in the textile sector,saying Italy would fully support positive endeavors in this regard.

The Italian Ambassador said a custom-built building of Italian Embassy had been completed which will be formally inaugurated on December 15.

He invited Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed as his personal guest during this function.

Engineer Ihtasham Javed accepted his invitation and said that an international level Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was being developed near M3 Industrial city which will be the most suitable for installation of textile manufacturing machinery.