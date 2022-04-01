UrduPoint.com

Italian Energy Company Eni Examines Gazprom's Notice On Ruble Payments For Gas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Italian Energy Company Eni Examines Gazprom's Notice on Ruble Payments for Gas

Italian oil and gas company Eni said on Friday that it has received Gazprom's notice on switching payments for gas deliveries to rubles and is currently analyzing it

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Italian oil and gas company Eni said on Friday that it has received Gazprom's notice on switching payments for gas deliveries to rubles and is currently analyzing it.

Earlier in the day, Gazprom announced sending official notifications to contractors informing them that pipeline gas deliveries must be paid in the Russian national Currency.

"We have received the message from Gazprom and are analyzing it. At the moment we have no other comments to provide," Eni said in a statement circulated in Italian media.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, stipulating that all contracts for gas supplies with companies registered in "unfriendly" countries be settled only in rubles.

The measure only concerns Gazprom's pipeline exports, with the company expecting to receive first ruble payments in the second half of April and in May.

On Monday, G7 states, including Italy, denied Moscow's demand to proceed with ruble payments for gas, saying it breaches the existing agreements on Russian gas deliveries. The EU officials further claimed to pursue steps to diversify energy supplies and cut the energy dependence on Russia.

