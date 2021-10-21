Italian experts to train Pak wood workers on modern scientific lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Italian furniture designers expressed willingness to share their expertise and train Pakistani woodworkers to help meet international standards.

It was stated by Sheheryar Khan,honorary investment consular of Pakistan in Italy while talking to CEO Pakistan Furniture Council( PFC) and former chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday.

He said that vast scope of bilateral economic cooperation exists between the two countries and stressed the need to strengthen with mutual collaboration.

He said Italy is one the leading furniture exporter and the fourth largest furniture manufacturers in the world which plays an important part in Italian economy.

He said he held detailed result oriented fruitful meetings with Italian furniture designers of Milan which is the biggest industrial city with many different sectors who are willing to visit Pakistan for imparting short duration training.

Sheheryar Khan emphasized the urgent need to explore foreign markets in European Union especially France and Germany including the Asia-Pacific region followed by the United States and Canada where Pak hand engraved furniture is in great demand.

He invited PFC chief to visit Italy to materialise the deal.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said furniture industry cooperation will yield positive impact on improving the designs of Pak products at par with new trends in international market.

He said Pakistan will welcome joint ventures with Italian counterparts in furniture sectors and Pakistan Furniture Council will provide free lodging,boarding and traveling to visiting Italian trainers.

He said PFC is committed to promote furniture industry by taking full advantage of foreign expertise and what we need is ultra modern "finishing" of Pak products to capture their share in global market.

Mian Kashif accepted the invitation and will visit Italy soon for studying the scope of cooperation and meet his counterparts to give final shape to memorandum of understanding.