UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Exports Down By 9.7% In 2020 - Statistical Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Italian Exports Down by 9.7% in 2020 - Statistical Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Italian exports dropped by 9.7 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, marking the biggest fall since the global financial crisis in 2009, Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) said on Tuesday.

"In the year 2020, compared to 2019, outgoing flows fell by -9.7% (-9.7% for EU countries and -9.8% for non EU countries) and incoming flows decreased by -12.8% (-10.

9% for EU countries and -15.2% for non EU countries)," the press release read.

The agency notes that the rapid recovery registered after the sharp trade downturn in the lockdown months of March and April of 2020 could not stop Italian exports suffering their biggest drop since 2009.

According to ISTAT, in 2020 the country saw a trade surplus of 63.6 million euro ($77 million), up from the 56,1 million euro ($68 million) the year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Euro March April 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

2 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

34 minutes ago

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

58 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.