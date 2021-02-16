Italian Exports Down by 9.7% in 2020 - Statistical Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Italian exports dropped by 9.7 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, marking the biggest fall since the global financial crisis in 2009, Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) said on Tuesday.

"In the year 2020, compared to 2019, outgoing flows fell by -9.7% (-9.7% for EU countries and -9.8% for non EU countries) and incoming flows decreased by -12.8% (-10.

9% for EU countries and -15.2% for non EU countries)," the press release read.

The agency notes that the rapid recovery registered after the sharp trade downturn in the lockdown months of March and April of 2020 could not stop Italian exports suffering their biggest drop since 2009.

According to ISTAT, in 2020 the country saw a trade surplus of 63.6 million euro ($77 million), up from the 56,1 million euro ($68 million) the year earlier.