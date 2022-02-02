UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 02, 2022 | 04:47 PM

The Guardia di Finanza, the Italian financial guard, has confiscated documents, including invoices related to advisory services, from the head of the Five Star Movement political party and former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the newspaper Domani reported on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Guardia di Finanza, the Italian financial guard, has confiscated documents, including invoices related to advisory services, from the head of the Five Star Movement political party and former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the newspaper Domani reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the financial guard seized the documents in Conte's apartment a few weeks ago in conditions of strict secrecy as part of an investigation by the prosecutor's office of Rome.

The documents seized reportedly included invoices for amount totaling 300,000-400,000 Euros ($339,000-452,000) that were issued in 2012 and 2013 for providing advisory services to companies owned by the well-known Italian businessman Francesco Bellavista Caltagirone.

According to the media, financial documents were also confiscated from three lawyers who had provided consultancy services to companies of the Acqua Marcia group. The group was engaged in large real estate business and construction activities under the leadership of Bellavista Caltagirone, the newspaper reported.

The new investigation is reportedly linked to statements made by the Italian lawyer Piero Amara involved in several high-profile fraud and corruption cases. Amara is currently serving a sentence in prison.

>