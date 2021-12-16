Italian Firms Expect to Understand Investment Prospects in Russia at Talks in Jan- Trani

The Italian business community hopes that there will be an understanding of further prospects for investment in Russia following a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Italian business community hopes that there will be an understanding of further prospects for investment in Russia following a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), told Sputnik.

The meeting is scheduled for January 26.

"Direct communication will have two important effects. The first one is that it will give Italian businesses the understanding that attention is paid to it, that there is an interest in ensuring the security of its investments in Russia, that Russia, despite the political situation, is not a country that refuses to cooperate with Italy and its business," Trani said when asked about expectations from the meeting.

The talks with the president will also "give a clear understanding of Italy's future projects in Russia, including what priorities the government has in certain areas," he said.

"This is very important, as any investor wants to know where to invest better," Trani noted.