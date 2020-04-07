UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Government Announces $432 Billion Worth Support Plan For Businesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:50 AM

Italian Government Announces $432 Billion Worth Support Plan for Businesses

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The Italian Council of Ministers has adopted a new program to support the economy, under which companies affected by the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) can rely on funds to replenish capital and loans worth overall 400 billion Euros ($432 billion).

"In accordance with the approved decree, we will provide 400 billion euros of liquidity to our companies: 200 billion for the domestic market and another 200 for export," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Italian television.

The current program will complement the decree adopted in March to support the Italian economy, which states a total investment of 340 billion euros in state loans.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister March Market TV Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

5 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

6 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.