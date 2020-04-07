Italian Government Announces $432 Billion Worth Support Plan for Businesses

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The Italian Council of Ministers has adopted a new program to support the economy, under which companies affected by the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) can rely on funds to replenish capital and loans worth overall 400 billion Euros ($432 billion).

"In accordance with the approved decree, we will provide 400 billion euros of liquidity to our companies: 200 billion for the domestic market and another 200 for export," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Italian television.

The current program will complement the decree adopted in March to support the Italian economy, which states a total investment of 340 billion euros in state loans.