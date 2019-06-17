Italian Lawmaker Says Debt Crisis Complex Yet Not 'Alarming' Due to Private Savings

Although the nature of Italy's current public debt crisis is complicated, the situation is not "alarming" because of a significant amount of private savings in the country, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Although the nature of Italy's current public debt crisis is complicated, the situation is not "alarming" because of a significant amount of private savings in the country, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik.

The European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, Pierre Moscovici, said earlier this week that the commission was ready to apply disciplinary action to reduce Italy's excessive public debt.

"The situation with the Italian public debt is complex but not alarming because of the large amount of private savings that have always been typical for Italy. The requirements for the participation in the euro zone (always strict in relation to Italy and flexible in relation to France and Germany), apart from the existing institutional structure of the European treaties, are simply an economic absurdity," Petrocelli said.

According to the lawmaker, austerity measures imposed on Italy have significantly increased its public debt since 2011, producing more poverty and unemployment.

"If the European Union really wants to save itself and to start a new life it should see this request for a disciplinary procedure against Italy as a swan song of the old oligarchy in power and just turn the page," he stressed.

Earlier in June, the European Commission recommended launching disciplinary procedures against Italy over its failure to respect the European Union's fiscal rules as it found that in 2018, Italy's public debt stood at more than 130 percent of gross domestic product, which is far above the 60 percent limit required by the EU rules.

But Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said cutting taxes was the only way to reduce public debt.