Italian Lower House Approves Resolution to Delay Tax Deadlines Amid COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Italian parliament's lower house has approved a resolution proposed by Forza Italia, which will allow the lawmakers to amend the Italian budget to delay tax deadlines to ease the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ansa news agency reported on Thursday.

"The deviation will enable us to intervene with regards to the upcoming tax deadlines, with a broader suspension than that which has been implemented up to now," Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said, as quoted by the Italian media outlet.

According to the media, Forza Italia party, led by the country's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, managed to convince the other parties to support the initiative, stressing that it was in the national interest. The resolution was approved by 552 legislators six lawmakers abstained in a vote and no one opposed.