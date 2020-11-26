UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Lower House Approves Resolution To Delay Tax Deadlines Amid COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 10:24 PM

Italian Lower House Approves Resolution to Delay Tax Deadlines Amid COVID-19 - Reports

The Italian parliament's lower house has approved a resolution proposed by Forza Italia, which will allow the lawmakers to amend the Italian budget to delay tax deadlines to ease the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ansa news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Italian parliament's lower house has approved a resolution proposed by Forza Italia, which will allow the lawmakers to amend the Italian budget to delay tax deadlines to ease the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ansa news agency reported on Thursday.

"The deviation will enable us to intervene with regards to the upcoming tax deadlines, with a broader suspension than that which has been implemented up to now," Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said, as quoted by the Italian media outlet.

According to the media, Forza Italia party, led by the country's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, managed to convince the other parties to support the initiative, stressing that it was in the national interest. The resolution was approved by 552 legislators six lawmakers abstained in a vote and no one opposed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Parliament Vote Budget Media

Recent Stories

Suspension of Italian Ski Resorts to Result in 1% ..

43 seconds ago

Chief secy meets Marriage Hall Association delegat ..

27 minutes ago

Dutch populist 'backed Soros virus conspiracies'

28 minutes ago

Iran Extracts 400,000 Barrels Per Day From Joint A ..

28 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Executive Says Vaccine Eligible for Ap ..

28 minutes ago

FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 concludes with lar ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.