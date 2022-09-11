UrduPoint.com

Italian Minister Calls For Price Cap On All Gas Imported By Europe, Not Only Russian

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) The European Union should introduce a cap on gas prices for exporters across the board as targeting Russia's dwindling gas exports to Europe "makes no sense," Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said.

"Capping only Russian gas makes no sense. It is currently delivered to Europe in very small quantities ... In any case, we should give a signal to all producers. Europe imports three-quarters of pipeline natural gas. It is fair that it, as the world's largest buyer, should help set the price to protect businesses and citizens," Cingolani told the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, adding that they would continue to work in the coming days to ensure that a broad price cap is adopted.

On Friday, the EU energy ministers gave the European Commission a mandate to limit gas prices, Cingolani said, noting that the proposal is due in October.

Following that meeting, Cingolani said that 15 EU member states voiced support for a common price cap for imported gas, with three nations backing this measure for Russian gas only and five either opposing the idea or expressing neutrality.

On September 2, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc might limit the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions regime against Moscow.

Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop energy exports to the states that would apply the limits.

