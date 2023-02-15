UrduPoint.com

Italian National Debt Sets New Record Of $2.96Trln In 2022 - Central Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Italian National Debt Sets New Record of $2.96Trln in 2022 - Central Bank

The national debt of Italy set a new record in 2022 by hitting 2.76 trillion euros ($2.96 trillion) at the end of the year, the Italian central bank announced on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The national debt of Italy set a new record in 2022 by hitting 2.76 trillion euros ($2.96 trillion) at the end of the year, the Italian central bank announced on Wednesday.

"As of December 31, 2022, the gross public debt amounted to 2.762,5 trillion euros; at the end of 2021, the debt amounted to 2.678,1 trillion euros," the Bank of Italy said on Twitter.

Italy's public debt in 2021 reached 150.3% of the GDP, and in 2022 it grew 3.14% on top of that.

Meanwhile, the debt hit an all-time high of 2.771 trillion euros in October.

Local experts said that due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, Italy's public debt exceeded 155% of GDP in 2020. But after the restrictions were canceled, the national economy started recovery, and the government cut support for businesses and citizens. However, the conflict in Ukraine and a sharp increase in energy prices exacerbated the country's economic crisis, leading to the growth of the public debt.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter Bank Italy October December 2020 Government Top

Recent Stories

Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physica ..

Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physical Disability T20 Cricket C'shi ..

8 minutes ago
 SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

8 minutes ago
 Born in wartime, Syrian children orphaned by quake ..

Born in wartime, Syrian children orphaned by quake

8 minutes ago
 EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platfo ..

EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platform integration

36 minutes ago
 No Legal Grounds for Transferring Russia's Frozen ..

No Legal Grounds for Transferring Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine - Swiss Gove ..

13 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts detachment of defaulters' conn ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.