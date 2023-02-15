Italian National Debt Sets New Record of $2.96Trln in 2022 - Central Bank

The national debt of Italy set a new record in 2022 by hitting 2.76 trillion euros ($2.96 trillion) at the end of the year, the Italian central bank announced on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The national debt of Italy set a new record in 2022 by hitting 2.76 trillion euros ($2.96 trillion) at the end of the year, the Italian central bank announced on Wednesday.

"As of December 31, 2022, the gross public debt amounted to 2.762,5 trillion euros; at the end of 2021, the debt amounted to 2.678,1 trillion euros," the Bank of Italy said on Twitter.

Italy's public debt in 2021 reached 150.3% of the GDP, and in 2022 it grew 3.14% on top of that.

Meanwhile, the debt hit an all-time high of 2.771 trillion euros in October.

Local experts said that due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, Italy's public debt exceeded 155% of GDP in 2020. But after the restrictions were canceled, the national economy started recovery, and the government cut support for businesses and citizens. However, the conflict in Ukraine and a sharp increase in energy prices exacerbated the country's economic crisis, leading to the growth of the public debt.