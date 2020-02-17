UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Oil Company Discovers 200-300Mln Barrel Oil Deposit In Mexican Waters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:48 PM

Italian Oil Company Discovers 200-300Mln Barrel Oil Deposit in Mexican Waters

Italian oil company Eni on Monday announced it had discovered an oil deposit of between 200 million and 300 million barrels off the coast of Mexico

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Italian oil company Eni on Monday announced it had discovered an oil deposit of between 200 million and 300 million barrels off the coast of Mexico.

"Eni announces a new oil discovery on the Saasken Exploration Prospect in Block 10, located in the mid-deep water of the Cuenca Salina in the Sureste Basin, Offshore Mexico. According to preliminary estimates, the new discovery may contain between 200 and 300 million barrels of oil in place," the company said in a statement.

The company also talked about the importance of Mexico for its business strategy, calling it a "core country" with regard to future growth.

"The company is currently producing approximately 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from Area 1 and expects to reach a plateau of 100,000 boed in the first half of 2021. Eni is also planning an important exploration campaign in the other licenses held in Mexico," the company added.

Eni owns a 65 percent stake in the Block 10 Joint Venture. Its investment partners include Russia's Lukoil (20 percent) and Capricorn (15 percent), a subsidiary of UK's Cairn Energy. The joint venture will appraise the discovery and begin studying the discovery's commercial development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Water Russia Company Oil Cuenca Salina United Kingdom Mexico May From Million

Recent Stories

Global Women’s Forum supports comprehensive wome ..

5 minutes ago

Unit 1 operational licence a new milestone for UAE ..

20 minutes ago

At Least 3 Killed, 43 Injured in 2 Road Accidents ..

1 minute ago

Russian Defense Minister Arrives in Serbia for Wor ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque named after marty ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Manuscripts Conference kicks off at Mana ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.