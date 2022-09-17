UrduPoint.com

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs Of Recession In National Economy

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The growth of Italy's economy is slowing, but there are no signs of recession, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

"Slowdown is obvious, but I still do not think we see symptoms of recession," Draghi said during a press conference.

Italian Economy and Finance Minister Daniele Franco, in turn, also stated there were signs of economic slowdown in the third quarter, with no recession expected.

For several months, European countries have been facing economic crisis, partially caused by supply chain disruptions and sanctions imposed by the West against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. With prices on energy, food skyrocketing and household and business asking for more financing assistance, some of the EU countries have adopted relief packages to boost the economy and mitigate consequences of the crisis.

