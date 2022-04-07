UrduPoint.com

Italian Prime Minister Says Price Cap On Russian Gas Could Be Alternative To Total Ban

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 08:09 PM

The European Union could impose a price ceiling on gas coming from Russia instead of a full embargo, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The European Union could impose a price ceiling on gas coming from Russia instead of a full embargo, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"In the absence of an embargo (on Russian gas), the alternative could be setting a ceiling on the price of gas, Europe can do this as its largest buyer," he said in Rome during a press conference with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

Draghi stressed that halting import of Russian gas is difficult, but this measure could be a realistic possibility if the conflict in Ukraine continues.

The Dutch prime minister echoed Draghi on the need to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas. Rutte said the Netherlands is ready to explore the possibility of a price cap.

On Wednesday, after presenting the Economic and Financial Document approved by the Italian government, Draghi said that the question of introducing a ban on Russian natural gas supplies is not under discussion at the moment.

