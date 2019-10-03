UrduPoint.com
Italian Prosecutors Open Tax Evasion Probe Into Netflix - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:28 PM

Prosecutors in the Italian city of Milan have opened a tax evasion probe into the US video streaming service Netflix, media said Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Prosecutors in the Italian city of Milan have opened a tax evasion probe into the US video streaming service Netflix, media said Thursday.

The web giant failed to pay a single euro in taxes despite a vast audience in Italy of 1.4 million subscribers, the Corriere della Sera daily reported.

The case is unprecedented in that it was opened against "unknown persons" because the company does not have an office in Italy or any employees for that matter.

Italy has successfully sought fine payments to the tune of 5.6 billion Euros ($6.1 billion) from US tech companies Apple and Google, the Facebook social network and the online retailer Amazon.

