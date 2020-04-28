Italian-Russian Commerce Chamber Says Businesses to Lose Up to $1.3Bln Due to COVID-19

Italian-Russian businesses may lose from 1.1 ($1.2 billion) to 1.2 billion euros due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Italian-Russian businesses may lose from 1.1 ($1.2 billion) to 1.2 billion Euros due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Many companies may not have recorded losses immediately upon the introduction of quarantine, and specific figures can be defined only after June or July, the official said.

"But tentatively, if you predict the total figure, I think it [losses] will be about 25 percent of the turnover of each company that operates in this industry.

Accordingly, this is about 1.1-1.2 billion euros," Trani said.

Estimates are even more blurry for seasonal businesses, he added.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, many states of the world, including EU countries and Russia, have introduced large-scale bans on social and economic life, including closing borders, restricting trade, banning the operation of restaurants and hotels, and limiting air and ground traffic.