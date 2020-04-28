UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian-Russian Commerce Chamber Says Businesses To Lose Up To $1.3Bln Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:18 PM

Italian-Russian Commerce Chamber Says Businesses to Lose Up to $1.3Bln Due to COVID-19

Italian-Russian businesses may lose from 1.1 ($1.2 billion) to 1.2 billion euros due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Italian-Russian businesses may lose from 1.1 ($1.2 billion) to 1.2 billion Euros due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Many companies may not have recorded losses immediately upon the introduction of quarantine, and specific figures can be defined only after June or July, the official said.

"But tentatively, if you predict the total figure, I think it [losses] will be about 25 percent of the turnover of each company that operates in this industry.

Accordingly, this is about 1.1-1.2 billion euros," Trani said.

Estimates are even more blurry for seasonal businesses, he added.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, many states of the world, including EU countries and Russia, have introduced large-scale bans on social and economic life, including closing borders, restricting trade, banning the operation of restaurants and hotels, and limiting air and ground traffic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Company Traffic Chamber May June July Commerce From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japan Plans Deliveries of Anti-Flu Drug Avigan to ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Prospects of COVID-19 Re ..

2 minutes ago

Newly Arrived International Space Station Crew Cle ..

2 minutes ago

BDA seals shops for selling substandard items

1 minute ago

HCSTSI calls for distribution of relief package ef ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Associa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.