UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Statistics Institute Forecasts 400,000 Job Cuts By Year's End Due To Pandemic

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:26 PM

Italian Statistics Institute Forecasts 400,000 Job Cuts by Year's End Due to Pandemic

The Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, said on Thursday that up to 400,000 Italians could lose their jobs by the end of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, the ANSA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, said on Thursday that up to 400,000 Italians could lose their jobs by the end of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, the ANSA news agency reported.

"As a yearly average the impact of the lockdown on employment will be 2.2 percentage points," the Istat said, as cited by the media outlet, adding that the business and consumer confidence has dropped dramatically.

Business confidence fell from 79.5 in March to today's 51.1, according to the institute's press release, while the consumer confidence index went down from 100.

1 to 94.3, the lowest since December 2013.

Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy was over, although he urged citizens to continue taking health precautions and avoid traveling abroad. Italy first began easing its lockdown measures, enacted in March to slow the spread of the disease, on May 4.

As of Thursday, Italy has confirmed over 231,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 147,000 recoveries and 33,072 fatalities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Italy March May December 2020 Media From Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cypriot Cabinet Approves Bill on EastMed Gas Pipel ..

4 minutes ago

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

2 hours ago

Echo of Moscow Journalist, MediaZona Chief Editor ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Expects EU to Notify Minsk on Ratification ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.4-2.4% Amid Growt ..

4 minutes ago

Spain Records 182 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Gradual ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.