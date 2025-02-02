- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Italian Trade Agency is determined to revive Pakistan’s Industrial sector and play its due role to promote business climate in Pakistan through financial, technical and Eco-friendly technologies for economic stability and sustainable growth.
This was stated by Dr. Salvatore Parano, Director, Ufficio ICE, Italian Embassy, Islamabad in a corporate meeting held at, FPCCI , United Business Group (UBG) Secretariat, Islamabad,said a press release issued here on Sunday.
During the meeting a wide range of Italian brands and International business trends came under discussion.
Dr. Salvatore Parano said climate change is affecting the business around the world but Pakistan is a potential country for production of Buffalo Mozzarella (cheez) which is an important ingredient in world pizza industry including olive cultivation and food processing.
He added that Olive farming is also ideal because of sunny climate and soil in Baluchistan and Pothawar region in Punjab Province, because the environment these regions are quite suitable for Olive cultivation, while export of Olive oil can bring millions of foreign exchange for Pakistan.
Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General (UBG) said that high cost of doing business including exorbitant electricity and gas tariff coupled with heavy taxation are affecting business climate in Pakistan.
He quoted the marvelous struggle of Italy saying that Italy emerged after 2nd world war as an industrial power house with a special focus on energy efficient technological developments in Europe.
He also lauded that Italian economy remained one of the strongest in the world despite COVID-19 pandemic ranking 8th in world top economies for its exports in automobiles, vehicles, pharmaceuticals and electrical machinery to Germany, France, and the United States.
Waqar Bakhtawari, former President, Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged Dr Salvatore Parano to join hands with United Business Group for market research in Pakistan and exploration of cooperation for the promotion of Italian Brands in Pakistani market including cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
In his concluding remarks, Dr. Salvatore Parano said Italy is a leader in pharmaceuticals and E-Commerce is gaining momentum across the EU region.
The Italian Trade Agency is there to extend its helping hand to the Pakistani Business Community for guidance, advice and Italian brand presentation,he said.
Meanwhile , elaborating the role of Italian business cooperation in Pakistan, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, former President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed interest for collaboration with Italian Trade Agency in textiles, surgical, rice and sports industries.
Dr Salvatore Parano assured to introduce Italian companies to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Italy to further improve innovative economic sector in Pakistan.
