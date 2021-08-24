UrduPoint.com

Italy Appreciates Pakistan's Support For Political Settlement In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Italy appreciates Pakistan's support for political settlement in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the second largest political party in both houses of the Italian Parliament Senator Matteo Salvini on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan's support to a political settlement and inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan.

Senator Matteo Salvini called on Pakistan's Ambassador in Italy, Jauhar Saleem at the embassy of Pakistan, Rome, said a press release received here.

During an hour long meeting, bilateral relations with particular emphasis on economic cooperation and international issues of mutual interest, including the evolving situation in Afghanistan, came under discussion.

He expressed hope that Italy and Pakistan could work together to strengthen the international cooperation for achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The possibility of Italy extending an invitation to Pakistan for participating in the G-20 Summit scheduled to be held in Rome under Italian Presidency also came under discussion.

Ambassador Saleem and the former Deputy Prime Minister, who is widely seen as a possible future Prime Minister of Italy, exchanged views on the possibility of enhanced bilateral engagement, with particular focus on Pakistan's key role for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Ambassador Saleem briefed Salvini at length on the historical context of the Afghan conflict and Pakistan's endeavors over the decades to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He hoped that the Taliban leadership would keep their commitments regarding protection of fundamental rights and rights of women, and underlined the importance of international community staying engaged with Afghanistan.

He underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was integral for promoting regional connectivity and economic development.

Senator Salvini expressed keenness to visit Pakistan and exchange views with the Pakistani leadership on fostering greater bilateral cooperation, as well as coordinating efforts towards the two countries' shared objective of supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

