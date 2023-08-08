Open Menu

Italy Approves Surprise Windfall Tax On Banks, Shares Hit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Italy approves surprise windfall tax on banks, shares hit

The Italian government late on Monday approved a one-off 40% tax on banking profits stemming from higher interest rates, saying it plans to use proceeds to help mortgage holders hit by record-high interest costs

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):The Italian government late on Monday approved a one-off 40% tax on banking profits stemming from higher interest rates, saying it plans to use proceeds to help mortgage holders hit by record-high interest costs.

The move, which caught financial markets off guard, sent Italian banking shares plunging on Tuesday morning, with Italy's largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo down up to 7%.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini announced the decision at a press conference following a late Cabinet meeting, which approved the new measures ahead of the summer break. The new tax will now require parliamentary approval.

The 40% levy applies to banks' extra "excess" profits derived from higher interest rates.

In the past year, banks have capitalized on increasingly higher interest rates, as the cost of loans rose against stable rates on deposits.

The government led by Premier Giorgia Meloni expects to collect about �3 billion ($3.

29 billion) from the measure, but some analysts estimate even higher proceeds.

Analysts at Citi forecast that the one-off windfall will be equal to around 19% of banks' net profits for the year, based on currently available data.

"We see this tax as substantially negative for banks given both the impact on capital and profit as well as for cost of equity of bank shares," Citi said.

Analysts at Bank of America estimated the new tax could cost banks between 2%-9% of their earnings.

Italy's right-wing government has openly criticized lenders for failing to help depositors face the higher cost of money. But it took action only after the latest round of record earnings reported by Italian banks in August.

"If (it is true that) the burden deriving from the cost of money has ... doubled for households and businesses, what current account holders receive has certainly not doubled," Salvini said, stressing the huge gap between the rates applied to loans and deposits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bank Italy Money August Market From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent ..

MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent UAE in 4th Kibo Robot Program ..

11 minutes ago
 BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

12 minutes ago
 Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President ..

Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President Sister demise

12 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat ..

Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change

25 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinational companies and 50 SMEs to ..

41 minutes ago
 Wall Street Firms to Pay $289Mln in Fines Over Rec ..

Wall Street Firms to Pay $289Mln in Fines Over Record-Keeping Failures - SEC

21 minutes ago
Govt extends Peoples Bus service route from Hydera ..

Govt extends Peoples Bus service route from Hyderabad to Tando Jam

21 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan cooperation against terrorism, extremis ..

Pak-Afghan cooperation against terrorism, extremism demand of time: Ashrafi

21 minutes ago
 NA Education Body recommends HEC to review longsta ..

NA Education Body recommends HEC to review longstanding issues of degrees, attes ..

21 minutes ago
 AC Haripur issues strict safety guidelines for boa ..

AC Haripur issues strict safety guidelines for boating

21 minutes ago
 Polish ambassador calls on governor Punjab

Polish ambassador calls on governor Punjab

26 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Extend Border Cros ..

UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Extend Border Crossings Use Until November 13- S ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business