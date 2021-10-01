Italy can share its expertise in fashion industry with Pakistan. Ambassador Andreas

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:31 PM

The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese Friday said that Italy can share its expertise in the fashion industry with Pakistan to help meet international standards

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese Friday said that Italy can share its expertise in the fashion industry with Pakistan to help meet international standards.

He stated this while talking to Chairman UK-Pak business Council, and Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq during his visit to ChenOne head office here.

He said that vast scope of economic cooperation exists between the two countries and stressed the need to strengthen them with mutual collaboration.

He said that Italy is home to some of the most famous luxury clothing brands in the world.

He said the Italian fashion, textile, and accessories sector is also popular worldwide, adding that fashion industry cooperation will yield a positive impact on improving the designs of the textile industry of Pakistan at par with new trends in the international market.

The Ambassador lauded the efforts of Mian Kashif for maintaining the quality of his brand and stressed the need for creating a joint venture with Italian companies to share their experiences.

Mian Kashif briefed the diplomat about the importance of joint ventures in the textile and furniture sectors.

Earlier the ambassador had round of the different sections of the store and evinced keen interest in products.

