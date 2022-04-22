UrduPoint.com

Italy, Congo Sign Deal In Brazzaville To Boost Gas Export In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 12:09 AM

Italy, Congo Sign Deal in Brazzaville to Boost Gas Export in 2023

Italian energy company Eni signed a deal with the Republic of the Congo in Brazzaville on Thursday to increase gas output and export to Italy in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Italian energy company Eni signed a deal with the Republic of the Congo in Brazzaville on Thursday to increase gas output and export to Italy in 2023.

"The agreement provides for the acceleration and increase of gas production in Congo, primarily through the development of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project with start-up expected in 2023 and a capacity of over 3 million tons/year (over 4.5 billion cubic meters/year) once fully operational," Eni said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Italian and Congolese ministers of foreign affairs, hydrocarbons, and ecological transition. The Italian delegation then met with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Eni has been present in the Congo, a former French colony, for the past 50 years. It is the only company developing the Congo's huge gas resources and supplying gas to the Congo Power Plant, which accounts for 70% of the country's electricity production.

