UrduPoint.com

Italy Economic Growth Beats Expectations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Italy economic growth beats expectations

Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by a higher-than-expected 2.6 percent between July and September compared to the previous quarter, official data showed Friday

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by a higher-than-expected 2.6 percent between July and September compared to the previous quarter, official data showed Friday.

On an annual basis, GDP was up by 3.8 percent, national statistics agency Istat said in a first estimate that could be subject to later revisions.

"This brings Italy's economy to 1.4 percent below its pre-pandemic level -- a much fuller recovery than we have seen in Spain, for example, where third quarter GDP was still trailing over 6 percent below its pre-pandemic level," economist Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics said in a note.

Italy, the eurozone's third-largest economy, is rebounding strongly after a devastating recession in 2020, brought about by coronavirus, which saw output slump by 8.

9 percent.

Istat said the economy was enjoying "very strong growth", driven in the third quarter by services, industry, exports and rising internal demand.

The agency said that on current trends, Italy is set to achieve full-year GDP growth of more than six percent in 2021 -- an estimate that tallies with other forecasts.

The government is hoping to provide added stimulus with an expansionary budget for 2021, unveiled late Thursday by Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The 23.4-billion-euro ($27.3-billion) package includes 12 billion Euros of tax cuts, more than the 8 billion euros announced last week by the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Budget Spain Italy July September 2020 Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nord Stream 2 Second String to Be Filled With Gas ..

Nord Stream 2 Second String to Be Filled With Gas by Year End - OMV CEO

1 minute ago
 German economy grows 1.8% in third quarter

German economy grows 1.8% in third quarter

1 minute ago
 UAE mountains: treasures of re-invented tourist at ..

UAE mountains: treasures of re-invented tourist attractions

42 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1.187 kg cocaine from Nigerian nation ..

ANF recovers 1.187 kg cocaine from Nigerian national at BKIAP

59 minutes ago
 Subsidy on essential food commodities at USC conti ..

Subsidy on essential food commodities at USC continues

59 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.