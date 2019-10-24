Italy-Eurasia Trade Worsening, Needs Improvement - Ex-Italian Prime Minister

Trade between Italy and Eurasia is worsening and measures to revert these negative tendencies must be taken, Romano Prodi, the president of the Foundation for Worldwide cooperation and former prime minister of Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Trade between Italy and Eurasia is worsening and measures to revert these negative tendencies must be taken, Romano Prodi, the president of the Foundation for Worldwide cooperation and former prime minister of Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"Sorry not to be an optimist.

I always like to be an optimist, but unfortunately we live in the political environment in the world in which we are moving in an opposite direction from an effort in the direction of globalization and cooperation. There are new divisions. When I analyze the trade between Italy and Eurasia, I see that it's worsening. I think that we absolutely must take any effort to improve this situation. But we are swimming against the stream," Prodi said.

The 12th Eurasian Economic Forum is held on 24-25 October 2019 in the Italian city of Verona.