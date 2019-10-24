Italy-Eurasia Trade Worsening, Needs Improvement - Ex-Italian Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:35 PM

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Trade between Italy and Eurasia is worsening and measures to revert these negative tendencies must be taken, Romano Prodi, the president of the Foundation for Worldwide cooperation and former prime minister of Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

The 12th Eurasian Economic Forum is held on 24-25 October 2019 in the Italian city of Verona.

More Stories From Business

