UrduPoint.com

Italy Hopeful For €6 Billion Bilateral Trade Potential With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Italy Dr Roberto Neccia said on Tuesday that the bilateral trade of €1.5 billion between Italy and Pakistan was much below the actual potential of both countries.

He urged both the countries to work for improving their two way trade to at least €5-6 billion per annum as they have the potential to achieve this target.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

 Dr Roberto Neccia said that a trade section was being opened in the Italian Embassy and hoped that it would give a jump to bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said that the Iran-Italy Chamber of Commerce and Industry contributed positively for trade and floated the idea of a Pakistan-Italy Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen networking and business linkages between the private sectors of both countries.

He said that Italy has 5 million family owned SMEs and close cooperation between the SMEs of two countries would be helpful in sharing experiences and promoting bilateral business relations.

He lauded the contribution of the Pakistani community in Italy and said that they could act as a bridge for improving trade ties.

He said that Italy would support Pakistan for renewal of the EU's GSP plus concession.

He said that Pakistan should send sector-specific trade missions to Italy to explore untapped areas of mutual cooperation and assured that his embassy would provide all possible facilitation to the Pakistani business community in promoting business relations with Italy.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI said that Pakistan considered Italy an important country for trade and economic relations as both countries had good potential to cooperate with each other in many areas.

He said that Italy had advanced technology and machinery, therefore, close cooperation with Italy was beneficial for Pakistan to improve its economy.

He said that Pakistan had a lot of reserves of marble and granite and import of latest marble machinery from Italy can help us to produce value-added marble products and increase their exports.

He said that Pakistan can import industrial & agricultural machinery from Italy while Italy can import many products from Pakistan including raw materials, textiles, surgical instruments, marble products, pharmaceuticals, leather products, sports goods and more.

He stressed that both countries should encourage regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all potential areas of bilateral trade promotion.  Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI said that ICCI is planning a trade delegation for Italy and hoped that it would help in exploring new areas of business collaborations with Italian counterparts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Sports Exchange Exports Import Business Visit Italy Chamber Shakeel Commerce Textile Family All From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

6 minutes ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

21 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.