UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Industrial Output Tumbles Nearly 30% In March

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Italy industrial output tumbles nearly 30% in March

Italy's industrial production tumbled nearly 30 percent in March as the country shuttered many businesses to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the nation's statistics agency said Monday

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Italy's industrial production tumbled nearly 30 percent in March as the country shuttered many businesses to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the nation's statistics agency said Monday.

Production fell by 28.4 percent compared to February using seasonally adjusted figures and by 29.3 percent compared to March 2019 adjusting for the different number of working days, Istat said.

"The Italian industry recorded a historically weak March," Oxford Economics said in a note.

The decline hit all sectors, "but the 50 percent drop in transport equipment was just astonishing", it said.

Industrial production was likely to have collapsed again in April, probably by half compared to a year earlier.

Oxford Economics also predicted a downward revision for first-quarter GDP which provisional figures released last month showed declining by 4.

7 percent.

Italy's national consumers association said industrial production had been brought down by "an earthquake" bigger than anything seen since 2009, the height of the global financial crisis.

Italy, home to the eurozone's third-largest economy, has been hard-hit with over 30,000 deaths due to the virus. The provisional 4.7 percent contraction in the first quarter compared to a eurozone average of 3.8 percent.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit by the pandemic, with the March industrial production figures impacted by a nationwide lockdown imposed from March 10 and all non-essential production being shut down since March 22, paralysing the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Earthquake Europe Oxford February March April 2019 All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maronite Patriarch of Antioch to join &#039;call t ..

6 minutes ago

Police held nine kite sellers in Rawalpindi

32 seconds ago

Germany plans massive cash injection for Deutsche ..

33 seconds ago

Europe emerges from confinement, but Asia infectio ..

35 seconds ago

ATC to record accused statement in jail in Imran F ..

16 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks assistance about ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.