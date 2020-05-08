Italy Intends to Boost Investments in Ukraine, Strengthen Cooperation - Ambassador

UrduPoint.com
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Italy plans to increase investments into Ukraine and deepen cooperation in the economic sphere, Italian Ambassador to Kiev Davide La Cecilia said on Friday during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Italy is one of Ukraine's first commercial partners at the global and European level, and we have set a goal of increasing investment and deepening economic cooperation," La Cecilia said as quoted by a statement published on the Ukrainian government's website.

According to Shmyhal, Kiev and Rome are planning to hold a joint business forum as part of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's visit to the country later in the year.

"After the quarantine is over, we expect to hold a meeting of the Ukrainian-Italian Council for Economic Cooperation and organize a joint business forum as part of the visit of Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte to Ukraine this year," the prime minister.

Moreover, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the spheres of energy, agribusiness and infrastructure, the statement said.

