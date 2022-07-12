UrduPoint.com

Italy Intends To Limit Usage Of Street Lighting If Russia Cuts Off Gas Supplies - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Italy Intends to Limit Usage of Street Lighting If Russia Cuts Off Gas Supplies - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Italian cabinet is planning to mitigate the consequences of a potential shutdown of Russian gas supplies by invigorating coal-fired power plants and limiting the use of street lighting, Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, Italy remains at the first out of three levels of gas emergency. In late June, Italian minister for environmental transition, Roberto Cingolani said that there was no need for the country to upgrade its preparedness level from "danger alert."

Meanwhile, the emergency plan of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet envisages that the still-operating coal-fired power plants, which were supposed to be shut down by 2025, will increase electricity production. In particular, six power plants have already been put in motion in recent weeks, covering 8% of the country's electricity demands, twice the average of recent days, la Repubblica said.

Since the potential termination of Russian gas supplies would threaten to disrupt power supply to energy-intensive industries, such as cement and steel mills, glass and ceramic factories, and draw strategic fuel reserves, the plan provides for introducing electricity savings by reducing the use of street lighting.

The cabinet plan includes cutting street lighting and the duration of illumination for historic buildings and monuments. Moreover, the Italian authorities are ready to expand the temperature regime that is already in place for the public to residential areas and private offices, the newspaper added.

Since May 1, officials, civil servants, students and staff of educational institutions are not allowed to use the air conditioner when the temperature inside the building is above 27 degrees Celsius. In winter time the heating will be turned on only if the temperature is below 19 degrees Celsius.

After the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine the Italian government vowed to eliminate the country's dependence on Russian natural gas imports. Addressing the National Parliament in May, Draghi confirmed his intention to achieve independence from Russian gas supplies in the second half of 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Russia Parliament Alert Independence Italy May June Gas From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.