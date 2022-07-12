Italy Intends to Limit Usage of Street Lighting If Russia Cuts Off Gas Supplies - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Italian cabinet is planning to mitigate the consequences of a potential shutdown of Russian gas supplies by invigorating coal-fired power plants and limiting the use of street lighting, Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, Italy remains at the first out of three levels of gas emergency. In late June, Italian minister for environmental transition, Roberto Cingolani said that there was no need for the country to upgrade its preparedness level from "danger alert."

Meanwhile, the emergency plan of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet envisages that the still-operating coal-fired power plants, which were supposed to be shut down by 2025, will increase electricity production. In particular, six power plants have already been put in motion in recent weeks, covering 8% of the country's electricity demands, twice the average of recent days, la Repubblica said.

Since the potential termination of Russian gas supplies would threaten to disrupt power supply to energy-intensive industries, such as cement and steel mills, glass and ceramic factories, and draw strategic fuel reserves, the plan provides for introducing electricity savings by reducing the use of street lighting.

The cabinet plan includes cutting street lighting and the duration of illumination for historic buildings and monuments. Moreover, the Italian authorities are ready to expand the temperature regime that is already in place for the public to residential areas and private offices, the newspaper added.

Since May 1, officials, civil servants, students and staff of educational institutions are not allowed to use the air conditioner when the temperature inside the building is above 27 degrees Celsius. In winter time the heating will be turned on only if the temperature is below 19 degrees Celsius.

After the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine the Italian government vowed to eliminate the country's dependence on Russian natural gas imports. Addressing the National Parliament in May, Draghi confirmed his intention to achieve independence from Russian gas supplies in the second half of 2024.