Italy May Lose Over $100Bln Per Month Due to Production Halt Amid COVID-19 - Association

Italy's economic losses from the termination of production as part of the efforts to curb the coronavirus epidemic may amount to about 100 billion euros ($107.8 billion) per month, Vincenzo Boccia, the president of the Confederation of Italian Industries, the country's employers' federation and national chamber of commerce, said on Monday

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday that Italy would stop all production unessential activities to provide people with goods and services of Primary necessity as the next step to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"If our GDP is 1,800 billion euros a year, it means that we produce 150 billion euros per month.

If we shut down 70 percent of production, it means that every 30 days we will lose 100 billion euros," Boccia told the Radio Capital radio station.

Boccia stated that the Italian government's move raised the issue of transition from an economic emergency to a war economy.

Italy has recorded more than 59,000 cases of infection with the virus, and 5,476 people have died as a result of complications. More than 7,000 have recovered. It is still the worst-hit country in Europe. However, earlier in the day, Conte said that the coronavirus outbreak in Italy had not peaked yet.