UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy May Need Up To 15 Years To Recover From COVID-Induced Economic Slump - Confindustria

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:27 PM

Italy May Need Up to 15 Years to Recover From COVID-Induced Economic Slump - Confindustria

Post-COVID economic recovery for Italy may take up to 15 years, as the country has suffered greatly from the pandemic, Ernesto Ferlenghi, the president of the Confindustria Russia association of Italian industrial enterprises, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Post-COVID economic recovery for Italy may take up to 15 years, as the country has suffered greatly from the pandemic, Ernesto Ferlenghi, the president of the Confindustria Russia association of Italian industrial enterprises, told Sputnik.

"By the end of the year, we expect between 12 to 15 percent decrease of the Italian GDP year-on-year. How many years we need to return to growth? I think quite a long time. Everybody recognizes that 2021 would be already a year for recovery, but the GDP now is back at the level we were more than 10-15 years ago.

In order to offset that gap, we need probably another 10 years," Ferlenghi said.

Italy also needs to tackle growing unemployment and focus on retaining the young generation in Italy, who are now sometimes fleeing the country to find better-paid jobs, the executive noted.

Italy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and once was one of the hotbeds of the virus in Europe. The country's economy, which largely relies on tourism and the services sector, was affected by worldwide lockdown measures and the suspension of air traffic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Traffic Young Italy May From Jobs

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, DIAC, DKP establish collaboration on envir ..

59 minutes ago

Fake tea processing unit sealed, four arrested

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan to be finalized next ..

2 hours ago

Tehran Blames Enemies of Peace for Assassination A ..

3 minutes ago

UK Labour's Starmer Calls on Johnson to 'Take Resp ..

3 minutes ago

Pirates Kidnap Two Russians From Vessel Off Nigeri ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.