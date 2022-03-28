UrduPoint.com

Italy May Replace Half Of Russia's Gas By Winter - Italian Energy Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Italy could replace half of its gas supplies from Russia with other sources by next winter and completely get rid of Russian gas in a few years, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian oil company ENI, said on Monday

"The gas supply from Russia is a big issue. It (gas) is arriving from Ukraine to Italy at the moment, but we do not know what will happen in the future," Descalzi said.

Russia will now require importers from the list of "unfriendly" countries to pay for supplies in rubles starting April, though that is not specified in the contract with ENI, which stipulates payments in Euros, he noted.

"You cannot change it unilaterally. There has to be an agreement for such a change," he said.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch gas contracts with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine to rubles by March 31. The Russian finance ministry expects that Western partners will adapt to the decision, since the Russian Currency is no less reliable than others.

Russia is the largest exporter of gas to Europe, supplying about 40% of the energy consumed in the region.

>